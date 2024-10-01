China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
