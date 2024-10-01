Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWTGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Euro Tech has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

