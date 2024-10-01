Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $2.45.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
