StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.44. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

