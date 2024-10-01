Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NVO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 16th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

NYSE NVO opened at $119.05 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 257,816.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,593,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,303 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,313 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

