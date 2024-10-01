Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

BDL opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Free Report ) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

