Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance
BDL opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.10 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.64%.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
