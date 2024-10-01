American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.