Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Price Performance
Shares of PLM opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10. Polymet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.22.
About Polymet Mining
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Polymet Mining
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.