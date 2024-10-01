Express (NYSE:EXPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Express Price Performance

Express stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. Express has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $17.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $374,600.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

