Express (NYSE:EXPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Price Performance
Express stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.98. Express has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $17.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $374,600.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.40.
Express Company Profile
