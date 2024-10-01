Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,602,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,122 shares of company stock worth $136,026. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

