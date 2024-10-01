Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCO. Raymond James cut Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $477.08.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $474.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $298.86 and a 12-month high of $495.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $471.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $473,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total value of $232,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,606.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.43, for a total value of $848,010.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,647.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,931 shares of company stock worth $1,332,825 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.