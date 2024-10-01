China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 39.7 %

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.51. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

