China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Up 39.7 %
Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.51. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $2.39.
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
