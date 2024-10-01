SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74. SunLink Health Systems has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned 1.24% of SunLink Health Systems worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

Further Reading

