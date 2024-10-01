Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Bumble in a research note issued on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bumble’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Bumble had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna downgraded Bumble from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $805.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.66. Bumble has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $937,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bumble by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,741 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

