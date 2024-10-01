Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Decreased by William Blair

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $4.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $205.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Cintas has a 12 month low of $119.69 and a 12 month high of $211.57.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 311.1% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

