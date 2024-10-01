Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
