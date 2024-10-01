iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:XSB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.84 and last traded at C$26.85. Approximately 39,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 45,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.87.

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.31.

