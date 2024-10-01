Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Down 2%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.85 ($0.06). 413,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 531,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.95 ($0.07).

Blencowe Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £10.98 million, a PE ratio of -485.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.98.

About Blencowe Resources

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of graphite properties in Northern Uganda. It holds a 100% interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project covering an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

