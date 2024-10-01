ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) Shares Up 0.1%

ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 2,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.60.
ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.16.
About ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF
The Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (HTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a proprietary index of global health care technology companies. HTEC was launched on Jun 25, 2019 and is managed by ROBO Global.
