Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Trading Down 6.8%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.03 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.32). 103,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 42,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.48 ($0.34).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 27.55. The firm has a market cap of £6.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

