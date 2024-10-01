i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Down 6.6%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report) shares were down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.04 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.04 ($0.04). Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 131,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

i-nexus Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £961,025.00, a P/E ratio of -151.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.32.

i-nexus Global Company Profile

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

