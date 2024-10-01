Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Up 5.0% in September

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

In related news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,635,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 749,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,177,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,239 shares of company stock worth $6,674,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,605,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,156,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp during the second quarter worth $7,006,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 766.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 147,240 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTA opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 0.65. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.58 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

INTA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

