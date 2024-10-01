ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

ICF International Price Performance

ICFI stock opened at $166.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 11.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $234,003.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,189.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wasson sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $234,003.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,687,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,534. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 309,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,709 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICF International by 5.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in ICF International by 9.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ICF International by 10.2% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 730.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

