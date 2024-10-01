Short Interest in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Drops By 6.2%

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 9,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Icahn Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -347.83%.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

