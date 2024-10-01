Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Short Interest Update

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,560,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 36,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $9,196,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth about $5,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Infinera by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.71. Infinera has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

