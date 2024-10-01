Short Interest in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Decreases By 10.7%

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the August 31st total of 10,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,280.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $83,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,047 shares of company stock worth $2,225,626. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 53,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Incyte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Incyte by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

