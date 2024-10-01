Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Short Interest Update

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Immatics Trading Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ:IMTXW opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Immatics has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

