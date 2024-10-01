iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,090,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 6,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,697,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $15.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,510,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,384,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after acquiring an additional 127,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,285,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after purchasing an additional 649,413 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,272,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 106,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 364,260 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

