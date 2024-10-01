Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,800 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Singular Research raised shares of Information Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Information Services Group Price Performance

III stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $160.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $4.98.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $64.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is -900.00%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Further Reading

