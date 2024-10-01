ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,100 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 924,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

ICU Medical Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $182.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -74.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $188.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $1,961,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,096,771.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total value of $295,425.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares in the company, valued at $645,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,552 shares of company stock worth $4,537,802. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 52,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 104,264 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

