Short Interest in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Increases By 7.6%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 196,800 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 182,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of iCAD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 55.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iCAD during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in iCAD in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 159,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

iCAD Trading Down 5.7 %

iCAD stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

iCAD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.