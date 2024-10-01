Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 864,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Independent Bank Price Performance
NASDAQ INDB opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $44.63 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $244.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Independent Bank Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.
