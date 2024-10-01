Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 59,700 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Infobird Stock Up 14.8 %

IFBD opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Infobird has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $54.64.

Get Infobird alerts:

Infobird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Infobird Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Infobird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infobird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.