Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 24,070 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 844,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 226,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILPT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ ILPT opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

