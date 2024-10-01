iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 31st total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 98,593 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,740,000.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IGOV opened at $41.82 on Tuesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $42.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

