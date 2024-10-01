Net Zero Infrastructure (NZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Net Zero Infrastructure (LON:NZI – Get Free Report) will release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 1st.

Net Zero Infrastructure Stock Performance

NZI remained flat at GBX 1.35 ($0.02) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.35. The company has a market cap of £819,450.00, a P/E ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.19. Net Zero Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 1.14 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.39 ($0.03).

Get Net Zero Infrastructure alerts:

About Net Zero Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Net Zero Infrastructure Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire renewable or clean energy technology companies and finance, develop, and promote environmental sound projects internationally. Net Zero Infrastructure Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Net Zero Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Zero Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.