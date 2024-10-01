Zacks Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $53.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 80.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock worth $4,367,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.