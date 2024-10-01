Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.84 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, September 26th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.86.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities raised Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

