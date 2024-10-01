FY2026 EPS Estimates for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Raised by Zacks Research

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $46.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.45. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $47.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $213,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 3,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $110,736.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,114.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $856,212. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 318.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 125.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.