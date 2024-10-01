American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) vs. Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Financial Comparison

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rithm Capital and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 1 8 0 2.89 American Assets Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rithm Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.60, suggesting a potential upside of 11.06%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.69%. Given Rithm Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 15.55% 18.04% 2.63% American Assets Trust 12.00% 4.62% 1.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Rithm Capital and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.9% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rithm Capital and American Assets Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $2.44 billion 2.24 $622.26 million $1.50 7.56 American Assets Trust $445.27 million 3.65 $64.69 million $0.89 30.02

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Rithm Capital pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Assets Trust pays out 150.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats American Assets Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 4.1 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 94,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,110 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

