Head to Head Analysis: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) versus Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asana and SPS Commerce”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $689.30 million 3.84 -$257.03 million ($1.17) -9.91 SPS Commerce $583.80 million 12.32 $65.82 million $1.83 106.10

SPS Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana. Asana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 3 8 3 0 2.00 SPS Commerce 0 4 6 0 2.60

This is a summary of current recommendations for Asana and SPS Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Asana currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.55%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $220.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Asana’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Asana is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Asana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 64.0% of Asana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of SPS Commerce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -37.73% -81.88% -27.14% SPS Commerce 12.31% 12.41% 10.06%

Risk and Volatility

Asana has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Asana on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

