Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) versus Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Critical Review

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy Fuels and Intrepid Potash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Intrepid Potash 0 1 0 0 2.00

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 56.49%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.25%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Intrepid Potash -19.19% -2.02% -1.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Energy Fuels and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrepid Potash has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Intrepid Potash”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $45.60 million 19.40 $99.86 million ($0.07) -78.36 Intrepid Potash $252.47 million 1.26 -$35.67 million ($3.38) -7.11

Energy Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intrepid Potash. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrepid Potash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Energy Fuels on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. It also provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle; water for oil and gas services industry; salt for various markets, including animal feed, industrial applications, pool salt, and the treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use as a road treatment agent for deicing and dedusting; brines for use in oil and gas industry to support well workover and completion activities; and metal recovery salts. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.