Analyzing VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) and GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.2% of GeoPark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of GeoPark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of VAALCO Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

GeoPark has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark 14.28% 60.77% 10.72% VAALCO Energy 17.82% 16.00% 8.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GeoPark and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares GeoPark and VAALCO Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $749.47 million 0.58 $111.07 million $2.04 3.86 VAALCO Energy $489.61 million 1.21 $60.35 million $0.60 9.57

GeoPark has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy. GeoPark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VAALCO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GeoPark and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 2 0 3.00 VAALCO Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.18%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.37%. Given GeoPark’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe GeoPark is more favorable than VAALCO Energy.

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. VAALCO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. GeoPark pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VAALCO Energy pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GeoPark is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

GeoPark beats VAALCO Energy on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns 100% interest in the Eastern Desert, which contains West Gharib, West Bakr and North West Gharib merged concessions covering as area of approximately 45,067 acres, as well as Western Desert, which contains the South Ghazalat concession covering as area of approximately 7,340 acres located in Egypt. In addition, the company production and working interests in Cardium light oil and Mannville liquids-rich gas assets covering as area of 47,400 gross acres located near the north of Calgary, Alberta; and an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

