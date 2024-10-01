Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $23.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13 and a beta of 1.82. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,077,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,577,315.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,204,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,603,793. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

