Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $24.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

DK stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84. Delek US has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -82.26%.

In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,806,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Delek US by 126.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Delek US by 71.5% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 58,627 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

