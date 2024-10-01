Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $162.47

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,316 shares of company stock worth $9,835,609. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 393,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,587,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.72.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

