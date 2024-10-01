Analysts Set REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target at $37.91

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

RGNX opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $516.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.21%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $168,405.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,722.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,641.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $762,934 in the last three months. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $6,146,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

