Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$165.25

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$165.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB.A shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$155.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. The stock has a market cap of C$31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a 1 year low of C$129.00 and a 1 year high of C$160.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$150.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$145.66.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

