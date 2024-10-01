Brokerages Set CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target at C$165.25

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$165.25.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GIB.A shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CGI from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CGI from C$163.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CGI
CGI Trading Up 0.8 %
About CGI
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.