Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $93.14

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 552,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,349,000 after purchasing an additional 255,828 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Logitech International by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,162,000 after purchasing an additional 306,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 76.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI opened at $89.73 on Friday. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $67.82 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Analysts predict that Logitech International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $1.3687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Logitech International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

