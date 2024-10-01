JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.85. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 16,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.
JPMorgan Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.
